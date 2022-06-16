Probe ordered into Saharanpur police ‘brutality’ video

Saharanpur police have ordered a probe into a viral video in which a “policeman” can be seen beating a group of people with a stick who had allegedly been involved in the last week’s violent protests in the city over the remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now suspended BJP leaders.

“We have ordered an inquiry to ascertain details of the video. The SP (Saharanpur City) will conduct the investigation, and action will be taken based on the facts determined during the probe,” said Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (Saharanpur) Akash Tomar.

Clashes broke out in several parts of the state, including Saharanpur, after the Friday prayers last week.

Family members of those who were allegedly beaten up the policeman have have identified the place where the video was shot as Saharanpur Kotwali.

“We can also identify the policemen in the video with their government IDs. Their names are also mentioned in the FIR registered at the Kotwali,” the family members told mediapersons.

Police, however, said they were waiting for a digital examination of the video to determine the location where the video was shot.

The viral video was widely shared by social media users, including a sitting MLA.