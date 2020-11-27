Probe ordered into newborn’s death after family alleges negligence by Aligarh clinic

A police inspector has been assigned to the assist the ACMOs in their probe.

The Aligarh district administration has ordered a probe into alleged medical negligence at a private medical facility in Atrauli after the parents of a newborn said that their child’s body had animal bite marks.

“When our child’s body was handed over to us on Monday, there were animal bite marks on her face. It seemed like it had been eaten away by a rat-like animal. She died because of the negligence of the hospital authorities,” Rajesh Kumar, who works as a barber, told The Indian Express.

In a complaint to the police filed on Tuesday, Kumar alleged, “On November 22, my wife Sapna Devi was admitted to Kirti Hospital in Atrauli. The same day, she gave birth to a girl around 11 pm. After the delivery, we were told that the child is fine. But around midnight, we were told that despite best efforts by the doctors, the child could not be saved. The body was shown to us but was immediately taken away. Next day when the body was handed over to us, it was severely damaged. When we asked about it, the doctors misbehaved with us.”

Aligarh Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Bhanu Pratap Singh said that a probe has been ordered into the allegations made by Kumar.

“Two Assistant CMOs are investigating the matter and it is being monitored by the Aligarh District Magistrate as well. We have decided to suspend the license of the private facility where the incident happened. Further action will be taken based on the report submitted by the ACMOs. If the need arises, an FIR will be lodged,” said Dr Singh.

A police inspector has been assigned to the assist the ACMOs in their probe.

“It has been found that the child was born dead. When the body was handed over to the family, they took it and did the last rites. Then, two days later, they have come with their complaint. Initially, they had not informed the officials about this,” said Aligarh Additional SP (Rural) Shubham Patel. “We are waiting for the report of the ACMOs. If needed, the body will be exhumed,” Patel added.

