Probe ordered in Bhadohi ‘custodial death’

The Bhadohi district magistrate Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the alleged custodial torture of a 48-year-old man at Gopiganj police station that led to his death on Friday.

According to the family members of the deceased, Ramji Mishra came to the police station around 10 am on Friday following a dispute with his brother, Ashok. The policemen then beat them up and put them in the lock-up. Later, Ramji complained of uneasiness and fell unconscious. He was then taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Both the brothers are residents of Gopalganj in Bhadohi.

A video showing the elder daughter of Ramji accusing the policemen of beating up her father and uncle has gone viral. Bhadohi SP Sachindra Patel has confirmed the identity of the girl seen in the video. The SP, however, denied the allegations of custodial torture. “The two brothers had an argument over property issue on Friday morning. When the matter aggravated, they came to the Gopiganj police station. But after some time the health condition of the elder brother deteriorated and he was rushed to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. We have started an inquiry and stern action would be taken if anyone is found responsible for the death.”

“We have also come to know that Ramji already had some prior health problems,” SP said. He added that besides ordering a police inquiry, the station officer of the Gopiganj police station, Sunil Verma, has been removed. The district magistrate, Rajendra Prasad, has already ordered a probe into the incident, he added.

