UP: Probe ordered after video shows schoolkids ‘pulling handcart’ with grain sacks

According to officials, the video was shot Wednesday at the government junior high school at Chawri village under the Garhwaar block in the district. (Representational) According to officials, the video was shot Wednesday at the government junior high school at Chawri village under the Garhwaar block in the district. (Representational)

AN INQUIRY has been ordered by the district administration in Ballia after a video went viral on social media purportedly showing some children of a government junior high school, in school uniform, pulling a handcart to the school carrying sacks of grain meant for the mid-day meal.

According to officials, the video was shot Wednesday at the government junior high school (class VI-VIII) at Chawri village under the Garhwaar block in the district.

“We have ordered a probe and are awaiting a report from Assistant Basic Shiksha Adhikari (ABSA) Sunil Kumar Patel. We have sought a reply from the Block Education Officer (BEO) and the headmaster of the school. They will submit a written reply on the issue, while the probe will be conducted by BSA Shiv Narayan Singh, who is on leave. We will take action against those responsible for this,” said Moti Chandra Chaurasia, who has charge of BEO for Dubhar and Bansdih areas.

In the one-minute video, five children can be seen pulling a handcart which is loaded with at least four-five sacks of grain. The school has 69 students and one teacher, said officials.

In a statement to media, the assistant teacher at the school said, “The person who brings the cart with grains did not come that day. I was there with the students when the video was shot. I was ahead of the cart at the time.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.