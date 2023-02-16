Probe ordered: 4 infants at govt home die, superintendent suspended

The superintendent of a government-run children’s home in Lucknow has been suspended after four infants, ranging from 45 days old to 100 days old, died between February 10 and 14. A probe has also been ordered.

Officials said that between February 10 and 14, four infants died at the children’s home located on Prag Narayan Road in Lucknow. Kinshuk Tripathi, who was the superintendent of the children’s home, was suspended on Wednesday evening based on prima facie findings.

In a statement, UP Women & Child Development Minister Baby Rani Maurya said, “Efforts are being made to give better facilities to children. The departmental doctor has been told to conduct check-ups of the children residing there and to provide treatment if any case comes up. In some print media publications, the Chief Medical Officer gave the reason for the deaths of the children to be cold weather and that there weren’t enough facilities for cold weather. This statement by the CMO was wrong and misleading.”

She added that a probe has been ordered by a committee and based on the findings, action will be taken.

“There are enough staff members at the centre for the care of children, and they have been told to ensure all possible facilities for the children,” the minister added.

Lucknow District Probation Officer Vikas Singh said the deaths happened as the children were unwell for a while and died during treatment.

“The four babies who died were being treated for various ailments at different hospitals. While one had congestion, another was thalassemic, and another had a deficiency of blood. All the four babies who have died were premature and underweight which could have been one of the causes of the deaths,” said Singh.

“A detailed probe is being conducted by a magistrate after an order for it was passed by the Lucknow DM,” added Singh.

Asked if the postmortem report for the children had come, an official said, “The reports are awaited. They will be submitted to the committee, which will probe the whole issue.”

A statement issued by the Lucknow District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar said an inspection of the children’s home was done on Wednesday after the deaths came to the cognizance of officials.

“An inspection was done by the Secretary of Women and Child Development secretary and it was found that the number of children at the home was more than the capacity and hence, additional space was provided for the children so infection among children can be controlled,” said the statement.