Probe ordered after man alleges torture by policemen; complaint sent to PM, CM

An inquiry was ordered by the Lucknow Police on Thursday after a 49-year-old man alleged torture and harassment by policemen posted at Para police station here after an employee at his workshop allegedly eloped with a woman belonging to another community.

DCP (South) Raees Akhtar said ADCP (South) Suresh Chandra Rawat would probe the matter. “Based on the inquiry, action will be taken if required,” said Akhtar.

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmad said he and his family members were harassed by police for around one-and-a-half months after his employee, Zubair, who is in his 20s, allegedly eloped with a woman.

Ahmad alleged that three policemen — Manoj Yadav, Bhupendra and Daroga Jeetendra — took him to Unnao in a car on August 26-27, claiming that they were going for a raid. He alleged there was an alcohol bottle in the vehicle and one of the policemen told him to sit on it.

In videos that surfaced on social media, Ahmad spoke about the alleged harassment faced by him and his family members. “A youth named Zubair used to work for me. He allegedly eloped with a girl, who used to live near my house. I don’t know if Zubair eloped with her or not. But I was harassed by her family members. My family members were threatened, told that I will be forced to sell the house. They used communal slurs and hurled abuses. They also pulled my beard. Policemen took money from me…” Ahmad is purportedly seen alleging in one of the videos.

In a complaint sent on Thursday by post to the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, UP Chief Minister and senior police officers, Ahmad alleges, “…A case was registered against a youth, Zubair, who used to work at my workshop. I had no knowledge of the case or what Zubair had done. On August 18, police called me (to the Mohaan outpost) and asked if I know Zubair. I said that I do and that he used to work at my workshop. The Mohaan outpost in-charge verbally abused me and said I will have to be present there every time I am called. I was again called (to the outpost) on August 26, when these policemen were present: Vinay Singh, Jeetendra Dubey, Ashok Singh, Bhupendra and Manoj Yadav. They verbally abused me and said I will have to bear the travel expenses (to Unnao) when they go for a raid. They took me in the car and on the way they abused me with communal slurs and accused me of helping in the alleged elopement. They beat me up in the vehicle. Over the past few weeks, policemen have taken around Rs. 50,000 from me.”

“They often call me to the police outpost and claim that they have to go for raid. They demand that I pay for their travel for raids. Policeman Ashok Singh called me to the Mohaan outpost and demanded that I bring alcohol. Also, a person named Yogendra Pratap Singh alias Tinku came to my house and demanded money. He threatened to get fake cases registered against me…” reads the complaint.

In another video, Ahmad alleges, “…There are four people in the locality who are harassing me and my family. They throw stones at my children… People throw stones at my house, too.” Ahmad lives in Para locality with his wife and four children.

