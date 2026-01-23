Probe into Mirzapur ‘conversion racket’: One more gym owner, GRP constable among two arrested

GRP constable Irshad Khan had invested in gym owned by another accused, say police

IE Logo road cave insMirzapur police arrest constable and gym owner over alleged exploitation, blackmail and forced religious conversion racket.

Two days after four gyms were sealed and four gym owners sent to jail, a police constable and another gym owner were arrested on Thursday for allegedly being a part of the racket involving exploitation, blackmailing and forcing two women members for religious conversion in Mirzapur district, said the police.

