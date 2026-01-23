Probe into Mirzapur ‘conversion racket’: One more gym owner, GRP constable among two arrested

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Two days after four gyms were sealed and four gym owners sent to jail, a police constable and another gym owner were arrested on Thursday for allegedly being a part of the racket involving exploitation, blackmailing and forcing two women members for religious conversion in Mirzapur district, said the police.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress criticize Modi government's plan to repeal MGNREGA, comparing it to their approach towards the farm laws. They urge workers to unite and demand its rollback, stating that it provides dignity to the poor. Congress promises to raise the issue in the upcoming Budget session and fight for its restoration.