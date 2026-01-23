Probe into Mirzapur ‘conversion racket’: One more gym owner, GRP constable among two arrested

Farmers showed the way, workers must unite to bring back MGNREGA: Rahul Gandhi

India 46 min ago

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress criticize Modi government's plan to repeal MGNREGA, comparing it to their approach towards the farm laws. They urge workers to unite and demand its rollback, stating that it provides dignity to the poor. Congress promises to raise the issue in the upcoming Budget session and fight for its restoration.