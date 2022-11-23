Probe if unclaimed vehicles parked on AMU campus were used in crimes: BJP MP to SSP

Referring to the large number of two-wheelers parked unclaimed at Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) proctor office parking for years, Lok Sabha MP from Aligarh Satish Gautam on Monday wrote to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the district requesting the police to conduct an inquiry to check if the vehicles were “used in any crimes in Aligarh”.

AMU authorities said the two-wheelers have been parked at the proctor’s office as no one has come up to claim these vehicles and that they were recovered after various protests and incidents of violence that took place inside the AMU campus and hostels in the past. The varsity also alleged that it had sent three letters to the district police chief since 2017 requesting the police to look into those vehicles but no action was taken.

“I have asked SSP Aligarh to conduct an inquiry into those vehicles so that it becomes clear who they belong to. Police need to check if those vehicles were used in any crimes in Aligarh,” said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Aligarh Satish Gautam.

In a letter sent to SSP, Aligarh, Kalanidhi Naithani on Monday, Gautam stated that he had come to know about several two-wheelers lying unclaimed in the parking lot at AMU’s proctor office for a long time.

“Sarv vidit hai ki AMU ke chhatro ka apradhik gatividhiyon se purana nata raha hai. Proctor office ke bahar khadi hue dopahiya vahano ko dekhkar prateet hota hai ki yeh vahan kahi Aligarh shehar me hue apradho mein prayog to nahi kiye gaye hai. Agar aisa nahi hai, toh abhi tak in vahano ko inke malik ya police ke supurd kyu nahi kiya gaya. (It is well known that AMU students have been linked with criminal activities for long. It raises doubts if the two-wheelers parked outside the proctor’s office were used in the crimes that have taken place in the city. If it is not so, then why haven’t these vehicles been handed over to the police or their owners?)” the MP wrote in the letter.

“It should be investigated to find out who these vehicles belong to at the earliest,” the letter stated.

When contacted, AMU’s Public Relations Officer Shafey Kidwai said there are around 70 unclaimed two-wheelers parked near the proctor’s office.

He said the vehicles were recovered after various protests and incidents of violence that took place inside the AMU campus and hostel over the past five years.

“As no one came to claim these vehicles, these vehicles have remained parked on the campus. We believe these vehicles are not in working condition. AMU authorities have sent three letters – in July 2017, August 2019 and November last year – to Aligarh SSP requesting the police department to dispose of these vehicles as per the legal process. We also sent a list of the unclaimed vehicles with their engine and chassis numbers. No action was taken by the local police,” said Kidwai, adding that AMU hasn’t received the MP’s letter so far.

The AMU campus has witnessed frequent protests against various issues in the past. In December 2019, AMU students allegedly clashed with the police during a protest against police action in Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Several students were injured in the incident. According to reports, a group of students gathered at the gate to protest. Police had claimed that the protest turned violent after the students pelted stones at them, following which the cops lobbed tear gas shells and used force to disperse the protestors.

SSP, Aligarh, Kalanidhi Naithani could not be reached for comment despite several calls.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Aligarh, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said, “We have not received any letter from the MP yet. But we will get an inquiry done into the vehicles parked on the AMU campus.”

In 2013, the then AMU vice-chancellor Zameer Uddin Shah had sent an open letter to students stating that “criminal elements were operating motorcycle gangs” and “being given shelter by a small proportion of university students in the hostels”. He had earlier also stated that the “’katta’ (country-made pistol) culture had spread on the campus and ‘goondas’ were staying in the university halls”.

As per university records, there are 19 halls on the campus and each houses three to four hostels in the campus.

There are four girls’ halls. University authorities said that currently there are over 25,000 students studying in AMU and 18,000 of them stay in

these halls.