Probe funding of illegal madrasas along Nepal border: UP govt to DM

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the district magistrates in the districts bordering Nepal to conduct a probe into the source of funding of those unrecognised madrasas that have declared zakat (money from charity) and donations as their primary source of funds to run their institutions.

The government’s order comes in the wake of a two-month survey conducted last year to identify unrecognised madrasas in the state. The survey report was submitted to the government on November 15.

“There are several madrasas in the areas on the Nepal border that have reported zakat (charity money) and donations as their source of funds. But survey teams found that people living in these areas are poor and not able to give zakat and donations. Such madrasas have been identified and directions have been issued for rechecking their source of funding. These madrasas are not revealing the names of those who give them zakat and donations,” Cabinet Minister for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj Dharmpal Singh said.

“Such madrasas are in a big number. It appears these madrasas are getting funds from outside. Why someone from outside will fund them? We do not want our children to get misused. There are possibilities for it. Hence, information is being recollected and the source of their funding is being rechecked,” the minister told The Indian Express. The districts bordering Nepal where such madrasas are located include Siddharth Nagar, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Balrampur, Maharajganj among others, said sources.

On August 30, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state directed district magistrates to conduct a survey of unrecognised madrasas. The survey started on September 10 and the district magistrates submitted their reports to the government on November 15. During the two-month survey, a total of 8,449 madrasas not recognised by the state madrasa education board were found to be functioning. The maximum number of unrecognised madrasas – 550 – were found in Moradabad district, followed by Siddharth Nagar (525) and Bahraich (500).

There are over 25,000 madrasas across the state and of them over 16,513 are recognised by the UP Board of Madrasa Education. Over 19 lakh students are enrolled in these recognised madrasas.

The government has divided the unrecognised madrasas into three categories:

