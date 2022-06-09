Probe begins after judge who ordered Gyanvapi survey gets threat letter

The Varanasi police have started an inquiry into a purported threat letter sent to a judge who had ordered court-monitored survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex on a suit filed by five women seeking the right to worship in the disputed shrine.

The two-page handwritten letter, purportedly sent by the president of the Islamic Aagaz Movement, a Delhi-based outfit, questions the order passed by Civil Judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar.

In the letter, outfit president Kashif Ahmed Siddiqui also mentions the judge’s family besides referring to the Prime Minister and a former Chief Justice of India in a derogatory manner.

Taking a serious note of the matter, the Varanasi police upgraded the judge’s security and wrote to their counterparts in Lucknow to ensure safety of his family settled there.