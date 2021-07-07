Priyanka: Yogi govt silently supports crimes against Dalits

Accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of giving “silent support” to crimes against Dalits in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the BJP governments at the Centre and in UP have “committed the sin of pushing people into miseries”.

“Several crimes are taking place in Uttar Pradesh. The prominent agenda of the Yogi Adityanath government is the exploitation of Dalits, the deprived and the exploited (sections of the society). Silent support to the criminals is making the situation explosive. The government is as usual far from giving relief to the people,” Priyanka said while addressing a two-day training programme of party workers in Jhansi through video-conferencing.

Calling the BJP “a party without vision”, Priyanka said the issue of price rise, poverty, malnutrition, rising crime along with the challenges being faced by constitutional institutions will be raised by her party, and added that Congress has always taken a “leading role” in tackling the challenges posed before the country.

“The Congress has always been taking the leading role in tackling the challenges posed before the country. It very well knows how to discharge its role of sacrificing everything for the country,” Priyanka said. She also assured party workers that their suggestions would play a significant role in forming the party’s strategy for the next year’s Assembly polls in UP.

The Congress has been holding training workshops for party workers in Ghaziabad and Jhansi as it gears up for the next year’s Assembly elections. State Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and former Union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya also took part in the training camp, where the party gave a new slogan – “Parivartan ka sankalpa, Congress hi vikalpa”.

Before attending the camp, senior Congress leaders, led by Ajay Kumar Lallu and Pradeep Jain Aditya, took part in “Prabhat Pheri”.

“The focus of the camp is to discuss how we to reach to grassroots and expose the government. We want to send the message about what all the Congress has done for the public in the last 70 years vis-a-vis how the BJP government has failed our farmers, youth, women,” Lallu said. Similar camps will be organised in other districts too, said party leaders.