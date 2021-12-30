scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Priyanka: UP government can’t fathom women power

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
December 30, 2021 3:02:19 am
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra news, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, UP government, women voters, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsCongress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at an event in Firozabad, Wednesday. PTI

Urging women to reject politicians who seek votes on caste, creed, and religion, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying its mindset is that “they can set aside women by giving them one LPG cylinder”.

More from Lucknow

Priyanka told women in Firozabad that the UP government has cast them aside in its list of priorities. “When women ask for what is due to them, they are beaten up by the police… This government rejects the rights of women… They are unable to understand their power.”

