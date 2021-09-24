Priyanka to launch Congress campaign from Meerut rally

The Congress will launch its campaign for the UP Assembly elections, which is just six months away, with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s rally in Meerut in west UP next Wednesday.

Priyanka, who will be the “face” of the party’s election campaign, will also address rallies across several districts in the state, including Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), and Gorakhpur, the bastion of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on October 12, the party said on Thursday.

The party has named these rallies, “Congress Pratigya Rally”. The slogan coined for these rallies will be “Hum Vachan Nibhayenge” (We will keep our promises), said a senior party leader.

“A list of seven promises will be announced by Priyankaji at the rally. The promises will be with regard to farmers’ income, youth, women’s safety, and other pressing issues,” said the leader.

According to UP Congress Secretary (Organisation) Anil Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi will hold rallies in districts like Mahoba, Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Rampur. “In these places, she will hold big rallies, but the dates can’t be released at this point,” Yadav told The Indian Express.

“Our state leadership has already made preparations for the rallies, and our workers and leaders are working hard to ensure the success of the rallies and a good show in the elections next year,” added Yadav.

Senior party leaders said the plan to start the series of rallies from Meerut was finalised keeping in mind that the west UP districts have become the centre of the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws in the state and the “resentment” against the BP in the region.

“The selection of Meerut has also been done keeping in mind the history of the city, and its role in the freedom movement, and because it is a key district for the ongoing farmers’ agitation. Framers’ income has dropped under this BJP government and we are hoping to impress them with our promises,” said a senior party leader.

Another party leader said that the seven promises will be for all segments of society, but will focus on farmers, youths, and women.

“The BJP government has failed on all fronts and people are fed up. We will be using this resentment to ensure that people vote for Congress. The places where Priyankaji will hold rallies have been selected carefully keeping in mind youths, women, and farmers,” said the leader.