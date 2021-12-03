Priyanka targets Akhilesh: ‘his govt promoted jaativad, gundayi’

While using the Hindi proverb of “andher nagari, chaupat raja” to hit out at Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday did not spare the two Opposition parties — Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) – that ruled the state before him. She accused SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of running a casteist (jaativaad) and goon (gundai) government in the state between 2012 and 2017, and BSP chief Mayawati of presiding over a “government of loot” before 2012.

Addressing a rally in Moradabad in west UP ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, Priyanka Gandhi urged people to seek accountability from politicians, and added that by not seeking it, the politics of caste and religion has become dominant in the state.

“I have heard people say that BJP is going to win again by creating a divide… Why is it so?… Kyunki asaliyat yeh hai ki jinko aj mukhya vipaksha maana ja rahe hain… Woh vikas ka agenda set nahi kar rahe.. woh bhi isi tarah ki rajniti karna chahte hain (The truth is that those who is considered the main Opposition here is not willing to set the agenda of development. It also wants to do the same kind of politics),” Priyanka said, adding that the politics of religion and caste would continue if people do not speak over matters concerning development.

“Till the time roads of villages, employment and health are not the most important questions, you will continue to remain entangled in this kind of politics,” she said.

“SP sarkar mein jaativaad aur gundayi… Aur BSP mein loot dekha hai… Vikas ki baat nahi hoti hai (In the SP government there was casteism and goondaism, while there was loot during the BSP regime… There is never the talk of development),” she said at her party’s Pratigya Rally.

Accusing SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of not stepping out to help people during the Covid pandemic and when incident of “atroctities” were reported in the state, the Congress leader took a jibe at SP’s election slogan – ‘Aa rahein hai Akhilesh’.“Have you heard the new slogan of the Samajwadi Party “Aa rahein hain Akhilesh”? I want to ask where was Akhilesh when youths were fighting against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NRC? Where was he when there were atrocities against Dalits in Agra or atrocities against a Dalit girl in Hathras or when farmers were being trampled in Lakhimpur Kheri?… If he (Akhilesh) could not come out when there were atrocities against different sections of people across the state, then why is he coming when the elections are here,” she asked.

Alleging that the other Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, except the Congress, was not even seriously fighting the election, Priyanka said that there is no battle, which is won without fighting and added that the Opposition is not fighting at all.

“When the SP and BSP leaders give statement in Uttar Pradesh then why does it sound similar to what the BJP says? It is because they also have no concern for the struggle and problems of the common people. All of them think that when the election comes, they would get votes in the name of caste and religion… The chief minister (Adityanath) does not think he is answerable to people. At the election time, he gets away talking about religion,” she said.

Stressing that her party wanted to contest the elections on the development plank, the Congress leader said, “The pledge taken by us is based on important issues of development and your day-to-day life. People need to talk about issues concerning them,” she said and added that during the pandemic, it was state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, “who went to jail for raising issues of public, while other Congress leaders reached out the victims across the state”.

Referring to the recent withdrawal of agricultural laws by the Centre, she said the farmers’ stir is an example that even the government will have to “bow down” once people make up their minds and fight over issues.

“Farmers made a sacrifice. Over 700 farmers were martyred. The prime minister did not observe even a two-minute silence in memory of those 700 martyrs,” she said.

Earlier, she started her speech by reminding people that Moradabad is her “sasural” —her in-laws’ hometown— and regretted not visiting the place often. She blamed the BJP government for turning Moradabad, famous for its brass work, into an “andher nagari”. The trade has been ruined and the livelihood of about two lakh artisans finished due to wrong policies of the BJP government in the form of demonetisation and the GST, she added.