Priyanka, Scindia to hold meetings with leaders from each constituency

Soon after arriving in Lucknow at around 10 am Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia — the new general secretaries in-charge for eastern and western UP — will first go to garland a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the heart of the city, covering areas like Alambagh and Charbagh with workers following them.

Explained State Cong unit mulls core team for Priyanka, Scindia With dates of Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia finally out now, the biggest task for the Congress state unit appears to be reorganisation. With elections just around the corner, senior leaders say there is not time for a complete overhaul While some senior leaders say there is no time for re-organisation, they feel both leaders must have a core group each who can manage and execute things on ground for them.

A list of about 30 leaders from each Lok Sabha constituency is being prepared, which includes former MLAs, sitting MLAs, former MPs, district and city presidents, PCC office bearers like general secretary, secretary, district level heads of different departments. Apart from meeting these leaders from each of the 80 Lok Sabha constituency that fall under their respective regions — 42 with Priyanka and 38 with Scindia — they will also hold meetings with the state units of frontal organisation like Youth Congress.