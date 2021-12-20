Priyanka on SP’s tapping claim: Government should do its job instead

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sunday said the Uttar Pradesh government should focus on its work rather than listening to people’s phone calls.

She was responding to a question on the phone-tapping allegations levelled by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh had said that the phones of people associated with SP, along with his own, were being tapped.

“What is the duty of the government? To work for the people. They are tapping phones instead. Instead of doing your job, you are listening to phones of Opposition,” she told reporters in Raebareli district, where she addressed women at a programme Sunday.

Priyanka said at the event that the Congress campaign’s focus on women forced other parties follow suit. “Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing a programme for women and I am very happy. Now, all the parties are talking about women… After a small step, all parties have woken up.”