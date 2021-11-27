Priyanka meets victims’ kin: ‘no justice for Dalits under present govt’

AICC GENERAL Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who reached Prayagraj on Friday to meet members of a Dalit family, whose four members were murdered, alleged that there is “no justice for Dalits, farmers, women and minorities under the present government.”

She said the women of the family had told her that they had flagged a threat to their lives in September this year as well as in 2019.

Four members of the Dalit family, including a 16-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy, were found murdered in Prayagraj district on Thursday.

The police had registered an FIR under the IPC sections for murder and gangrape, among others, as well as sections of the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act.

The case was lodged against 11 named persons.

“Eight of the 11 named accused persons have been arrested. Two are in Mumbai and teams have been deployed to trace and arrest them, while one accused is in a hospital. We will probe the case from all possible angles and will arrest all accused,” said Prayagraj DIG/SSP Sarvashresht Tripathi.

In the complaint, based on which an FIR was registered, it has been alleged that the 16-year-old girl may have been gangraped. The complaint says the accused are part of “land mafia” and had threatened to kill the family members in the past. They had reportedly assaulted them; an FIR was filed, but no action was taken.

“It seems that the murders were committed over a land dispute,” said an officer.