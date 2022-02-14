Priyanka hits out over ‘Bhai-Behen’ remark: Yogi troubled by BJP infighting

Strongly reacting to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “bhai-behen [brother-sister]” remark against her and brother Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the CM seemed to be troubled by infighting within the BJP.

While campaigning for the BJP in neighbouring Uttarakhand on Saturday, Adityanath said the brother-sister duo were enough to ruin the Congress. “Congress to pure desh ke andar doob rahi hai, aur jahan uska wajood tha bhi, wahan pe doobone ke liye dono bhai-behan paryapta hain. Teesre ki avashyakta hai hi nahi. Ishliye aap kyon doobte hue jaahaj mein baithoge. (The Congress is sinking in the entire country and wherever they have some existence left, the brother-sister duo are enough to ruin the party. There is no need for a third person. Therefore, why would you want to board a sinking ship),” the chief minister added.

In a tweet on Saturday, Adityanath also said because of the “brother-sister’s fight for supremacy, the Congress will sink”.

In response, Priyanka said: “Main apne bhai ke liye apni jaan de dungi, aur mera bhai mere liye apni jaan de dega, toh vivad kaunsa? (I will sacrifice my life for my brother and he will do the same for me. So what is the controversy?).”

She alleged that infighting between Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was troubling the chief minister and forcing him to make such statements.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who formally joined the party in 2019, was put in charge of Uttar Pradesh. She is leading the party’s campaign in the 2022 Assembly polls. In the 2017 elections, her brother and former party chief Rahul Gandhi had led the party’s campaign, and the party had to face defeat despite an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.