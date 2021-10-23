To take Congress poll promises to people, Priyanka to flag off ‘Pratigya Yatras’ today

To popularise Congress’s seven “pratigyas” (resolutions), including free e-scooters and smartphones for girl students, ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will flag off one of the three “Pratigya Yatras” from Barabanki on Saturday.

The 10-day “Pratigya Yatras” will take three routes: Varanasi to Rae Bareli, Barabanki to Jhansi, and Saharanpur to Mathura. The rallies led by Congress leaders will include temple visits, road shows, community outreach and meetings with influencers.

Head of the Congress campaign committee and former Barabanki MP PL Punia said Priyanka would on Saturday share the “saat sankalpa” (seven resolutions) for the upcoming Assembly elections.

One of these resolutions — giving away free e-scooters to college girl students and smartphones to those who have cleared their Class 10 exam, and reserving 40% of Congress’s tickets for women — was recently announced by Priyanka.

The Varanasi-Rae Bareli rally will be led by former MP Pramod Tiwari and former MLA Nadeem Javed and will cover Chandauli, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and Amethi.

Led by former Union Minister Pradeep Jain Aditya and former state minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui, the Barabanki-Jhansi yatra will cover parts of central UP and Bundelkhand region, which includes districts such as Lucknow, Unnao, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun.

The third yatra will pass through parts of western UP, including Muzaffarnagar, Bijnore, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Aligarh, Hathras and Agra. It will be helmed by former Union Minister Salman Khurshid and party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

Siddiqui on Friday said the first “pratigya” was setting aside 40% of the Congress tickets for women, and free smartphones and e-scooters while the rest six would be shared by Priyanka during the flag off ceremony.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra said the “pratigyas” would be different from the party manifesto.

