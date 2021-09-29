Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds review meetings, forms ‘task force’ to ‘expose’ RSS, BJP

The Congress, which has been out of power for decades in Uttar Pradesh, is set to launch its election campaign for the next year Assembly elections in the state from Varanasi — the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — with a grand rally after “pitrapaksha”.

Pitrpaksha is a period in the Hindu calendar when people pay homage to their ancestors, and it is considered inauspicious for starting new things.

A senior Congress leader said that if things go as planned then the Varanasi rally would take place on October 9 which is likely to be addressed by senior Congress leaders, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is camping in the state at present.

“The Sun rises from the east. Therefore, our election campaign will be launched from east UP. And what could be better than the holy city of Varanasi,” said a senior Congress leader.

The party leader said that teams have been formed to prepare for the grand rally, which would be the first in the series of many to take place next month.

Earlier, the party had announced to hold a 12,000-km ‘Pratigya Yatra’ crisscrossing the state, and a series of rallies beginning from Meerut in west UP. Party leaders feel that with Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow reviewing the party’s preparations for the elections, it is all set to give momentum to the Congress.

Priyanka, who arrived in Lucknow on Monday — her second visit in this month — has been holding a series of meetings with party office bearers.

She will also hold the meeting of the screening committee, which is tasked with finalising the name of the candidates. The party has extended the last date of filing of applications from September 20 to October 10 after some of the leaders wanted the deadline to fall during the “auspicious days of Navratra”.

Meanwhile, the party on Tuesday formed a “training task force” under Sachin Naik, the party’s Maharashtra unit vice-president.

According to party spokesperson Vikas Srivastava, the task force has been given the responsibility to “expose” Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) among other things. “Separate teams of the task force have been formed to discuss five different topics with the workers during the training camps,” Srivastava said, adding that training material and kits would be prepared.