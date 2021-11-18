UP assembly elections: You are half the population, seek your political rights, Priyanka tells women

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday sought women’s support for her party in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, and asked them why they should help a government that is doing nothing for them. Gandhi urged women to come together and seek their rights in politics, pointing out that they comprise half the population.

Gandhi made the remarks at an interaction with women in Chitrakoot district in the region of Bundelkhand. On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the city of Jhansi in the region to commemorate the birth anniversary of Rani of Jhansi Laxmi Bai.

Exhorting women to support her party weeks after it promised to reserve 40 per cent of its tickets for women candidates, Priyanka urged women at the Congress’s “Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon [I am a girl, and can fight]” campaign to rally behind her party. “I have come here to talk to you as you have to make up your mind. You are half the population, raise your voice. Come together and seek your rights in politics. If we are half in population then we should get the half share as well,” she said.