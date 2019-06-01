Priyanka Gandhi slams state govt over UPPSC paper leak reports

In her first public reaction after the Lok Sabha election results were declared, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday slammed the BJP government in the state over reports of UPPSC paper leak. UPPSC examination controller Anju Kataria was arrested Thursday for her alleged involvement in the scam.

“The contract for printing UPPSC papers was given to a defaulter as some officers of the commission connived with the defaulter and the entire examination process was compromised,” she wrote on Twitter, quoting newspaper cuttings.

“Youth are being duped right under the nose of the government, but the state administration is busy looking after the interest of defaulters and commission agents,” she added.

‘Cancel Congress MLA’s membership’

Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu Friday submitted an application before Assembly Speaker requesting cancellation of the membership of Rakesh Singh, Congress MLA from Harchandpur constituency in Rae Bareli.

Rakesh is the brother of rebel Congress MLC Dinesh Singh, who had contested this election against UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on a BJP ticket. Rakesh was seen with Dinesh during filing of nomination papers and Lallu claimed that Singh is working for the BJP and had even participated in public meetings of Dinesh.