Priyanka Gandhi ‘political tourist’; UP among leading states: J P Nadda

Addressing the BJP state executive committee meeting virtually on Friday, party national president J P Nadda referred to Opposition leaders as “dumb” and “narrow-minded” for raising questions on Covid-19 vaccines developed in the country.

“Some dumb leaders of the country, who have less intelligence are saying we should not be treated as rats, we are not guinea pigs… this has been the words of Opposition leaders,” said Nadda, while adding how the country was able to manufacture two Covid-19 vaccines in a record time. Nadda asked party workers to ensure bigger vaccination drives across the state to give a befitting reply to statements on vaccines made by Opposition leaders.

He also asked them to spread awareness about the welfare schemes of both the central and state governments. According to Nadda, it was important to tell people about what they had been deprived of in the past to make them realise of what they had gained today under the BJP’s leadership.

In an indirect reference to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Nadda said, “These political tourists see politics as tourism, they do not come to power for service unlike BJP.” Priyanka arrived in Lucknow on Friday for a three-day election-preparation visit.

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav without naming him, Nadda told party workers, “A leader from Uttar Pradesh referred to the vaccine as BJP’s vaccine. But when his father took the shot, he also became ready. Such statements reveal the leader’s level.”

Further targeting Akhilesh, Nadda said: “Jinki inti choti soch ho woh Uttar Pradesh jaise Pradesh ko sambhalenge? (Those who have such narrow-minded thinking, how can they be expected to handle a state like Uttar Pradesh?)”

Informing the party workers about the deadlines for increasing manufacturing and procurement of vaccine and how Uttar Pradesh had taken a lead in vaccination, Nadda asked workers to ensure that maximum people are vaccinated in the state as it would be a befitting reply to Opposition leaders’ statements.

Claiming that the state had witnessed a transformation under the BJP government, Nadda said: “Remember how a few years ago, Uttar Pradesh was gripped by politics of appeasement, how power was misused to support one section and harass another section of the society and this was the order of the day.” He added that there was no development and only nepotism prevailed in UP.

Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and reminding how Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised his efforts for Covid management, Nadda said: “If we talk of today, then we can proudly say that in last four years Uttar Pradesh has become one of the leading states of the country.”

He claimed that the BJP government helped the state get rid of “Gunda raj, riots and curfew”.

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh also targeted Priyanka and said while the BJP and the government worked for the people during the Covid pandemic, there were leaders who were coming after a gap of over a year.