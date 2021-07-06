Priyanka decries ‘police attacks’ on Dalits in Azamgarh, but senior officer denies allegation

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government’s “anti-Dalit mentality”, claiming that she had received information about a police attack on Dalit families in a village in Azamgarh district in connection with an incident that occurred on June 29.

“There is information coming about attacks on Dalit families by UP Police in Palia village of Raunapar, Azamgarh. Several houses have been damaged and a case has been registered against hundreds. This shows the anti-Dalit mentality of the government machinery. Immediate action should be taken against those responsible and victims should be given compensation,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Azamgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Kumar Singh told The Indian Express that around 6.30 pm that day, village pradhan (chief) Munna Paswan’s sons and their associates were passing comments at girls at the village market.

“A local identified as Littan Biswas, who is a Bengali doctor, started making a video of the incident. Following which Munna arrived, and he along with others beat up the man, leaving Biswas unconscious. Upon getting information, two constables, Mukhram Yadav and Vivek Tripathi, reached the spot and they too were attacked by Munna Paswan when he intervened. In this incident, Tripathi suffered serious head injuries and he was saved following a surgery.”

A few local Congress leaders have accused police officials of surrounding the Dalit hamlet in the village, damaging their homes, and looting them. The SP dismissed the allegation, and said, “Cases were registered in connection with both the incidents. The accused are absconding while raids are being conducted. The same night, the families of the accused made allegations of some people ransacking their houses and another FIR against unidentified persons has been registered. Investigation in all three cases is going on. To avoid arrest, the accused brought women from their families to aid them and the women sat on a protest. Legal action is being taken in connection with all three FIRs.”