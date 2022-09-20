‘Such a shame’: Video of Kabaddi players being served food kept in toilet at UP stadium goes viral

In a video, which surfaced on social media on Tuesday, several female players at a state-level girl’s Kabaddi tournament in UP’s Saharanpur are seen being served food from plates kept on the floor of a toilet.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called for strong action after the video went viral.

“Such a shame!” Chaturvedi tweeted. “Can’t provide basic facilities to our sportspersons but expect them to win medals for the state/nation.” The Shiv Sena leader urged the UP government to sack the officials responsible for the alleged incident.

Such a shame! Can’t provide basic facilities to our sportspersons but expect them to win medals for the state/nation. Hope @UPGovt takes immediate action and sacks the officials responsible for this. https://t.co/wVgqaM1FY4 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 20, 2022

The Congress party also condemned the incident and lashed out at the BJP government. “Daughters who play Kabaddi for UP are being served food kept in toilet. The BJP government which has all the money to spend to advertise their lies doesn’t have money to provide good facilities to our players. Such a shame” tweeted Congress.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”hi” dir=”ltr”>यूपी की कबड्डी खेलने वाली बेटियों को टॉयलेट में खाना परोसा गया।<br><br>झूठे प्रचार पर करोड़ों खर्च करने वाली BJP सरकार के पास हमारे खिलाड़ियों के लिए अच्छी व्यवस्था करने के पैसे नहीं हैं।<br><br>धिक्कार है! <a href=”https://t.co/UazJvCrWPB”>pic.twitter.com/UazJvCrWPB</a></p>— Congress (@INCIndia) <a href=”https://twitter.com/INCIndia/status/1572103266975895552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 20, 2022</a></blockquote>

The video shows young athletes serving themselves rice, dal and other dishes from large vessels placed on the floor of a toilet at a stadium in Saharanpur. The vessels appear to be right next to a row of urinals. A plate full of pooris is also seen wrapped in some paper.