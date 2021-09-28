Priyanka back in Lucknow — her second UP visit this month

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Lucknow on Monday on a five-day visit to the state, and is expected to conduct marathon meetings with party leaders and workers to take stock of its preparations for next year’s Assembly elections.

Priyanka’s arrival came a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expanded his council of ministers by inducting Jitin Prasada and six others to balance the caste and regional aspirations ahead of the Assembly elections.

“She will meet party workers and leaders, and deliberate upon election preparedness of the party for the 2022 UP Assembly polls,” said state Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh.

While this is Priyanka Gandhi’s second trip to the state this month, Congress office-bearers said she would be seen more often in Uttar Pradesh as this was now her permanent home. During her last visit, which began on September 9, Priyanka was in the state for three days at her Kaul residence on Gokhale Marg. She also visited Rae Bareli and Amethi, where she met the families of three children who died in a wall collapse. The visit concluded on September 13.

During that visit, the Congress announced it would undertake a 12,000-km “Pratigya Yatra” under Priyanka Gandhi’s leadership in all 403 Assembly constituencies in the run-up to the state elections.