Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Lucknow on Friday to give final shape to Cong’s election campaign

Ahead of the UP Assembly elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be visiting Lucknow and Rae Bareli this week to review the party’s poll preparations.

Priyanka will arrive in Lucknow on September 10. On September 11, she will hold a meeting of the advisory committee as well as the party’s state election committee.

While, the party’s advisory committee comprises senior party leaders, including former MPs and former Union ministers and former MLAs, the state election committee comprises senior party leaders like state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress Legislature

Party leader Aradhna Mishra, former MPs like Salman Khurshid, PL Punia, RPN Singh among others.

The task of selection of candidates among other things lies with the election committee.

Sources in the party said during Priyanka’s visit, a final shape to the party’s election campaign will be given besides outlining the criteria for the selection of candidates.

Priyanka is expected to meet district party office bearers to review the progress of recently held campaigns at the gram panchayat level.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is expected to be briefed by senior party leader Salman Khurshid who has been visiting several districts of the state and interacting with different sections of society for the party’s election manifesto for the 2022 Assembly polls.

Recently, Khurshid was in Gorakhpur, where he along with Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate met rickshaw pullers, railway employees, labourers among others to know about their issues and concerns. Earlier, this week, he was in Aligarh as part of the Congress Manifesto Dialogue organised by the party.

After her two-day stay in Lucknow, Priyanka will visit Rae Bareli, her mother Sonia Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency. She is expected to visit some of the villages there.