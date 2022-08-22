Private school principal arrested for molesting girl in UP’s Amethi

A private school principal has been arrested for allegedly molesting a Class XI student, a police official said.
The principal had summoned the girl earlier in the day telling her that she had to fill a form. Accordingly, the 17-year-old visited the school with her Aadhaar card even though it was a holiday.
The girl later complained to her parents that the principal molested her in school.
Based on their complaint, he was arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, Musafirkhana police station SHO Amar Singh said.
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 01:29:11 pm
