scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Private school principal arrested for molesting girl in UP’s Amethi

The principal had summoned the girl earlier in the day telling her that she had to fill a form. Accordingly, the 17-year-old visited the school with her Aadhaar card even though it was a holiday.

The girl later complained to her parents that the principal molested her in school.

A private school principal has been arrested for allegedly molesting a Class XI student, a police official said.

The principal had summoned the girl earlier in the day telling her that she had to fill a form. Accordingly, the 17-year-old visited the school with her Aadhaar card even though it was a holiday.

The girl later complained to her parents that the principal molested her in school.

More from Lucknow

Based on their complaint, he was arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, Musafirkhana police station SHO Amar Singh said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 01:29:11 pm
Next Story

SC orders status quo on Maha local bodies polls, says it would set up special bench

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

2

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

3

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

4

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

5

IIT-Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not required

Featured Stories

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Follow Live Updates

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
‘Every univ has a lunatic fringe... can't define its identity’: JNU V-C
Idea Exchange

‘Every univ has a lunatic fringe... can't define its identity’: JNU V-C

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement