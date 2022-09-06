Private school declares Friday weekly off, probe ordered

The Baghpat district administration has ordered a probe into a private school which has decided to observe the weekly holiday on Friday instead of Sunday.

District Magistrate Rajkamal Yadav has asked the District Education Department to look into the matter and submit its report.

“Based on the probe report of the district education department, notices will be served to the management and necessary legal actions will follow,” Yadav said.

The primary school, situated at Saindbhar village, was opened last year and has over 100 students — both boys and girls — a faculty of 12 teachers.

“We decided to observe the holiday on Friday because almost all the teachers and students in the school belong to the minority community and it is difficult for them to attend the classes because of the Friday prayers,” said Aamir Ansari, the owner and manager of the school. The school runs on rented property and is yet to get government aid, he added.

Meanwhile, Baghpat DM Yadav said that all the schools and colleges, including the private ones, have to follow the government norms. “It is not arbitrary for anyone to declare holiday other than the mandatory Sunday as per the norms in our country,” the DM said.