Prisoners clash with police, administration officials at Azamgarh jail

SOME PRISONERS in Azamgarh jail allegedly attacked district administration officials and police personnel during a search in the barracks Saturday. Inmates raised slogans and also pelted stones at the police and administration team. Back-up forces reached the jail to control the prisoners, who later sat on a dharna alleging assault by the jail staff and policemen.

Additional Director General, Prison, Chandra Prakash has ordered an inquiry into the matter. “CCTV footage will be checked to verify the allegations of assault and role of the prisoners. Action would be taken on this basis,” said Chandra Prakash.

He added that Additional District Magistrate and Additional Superintendent of Police were part of the search.

According to police, an undertrial, Kaleem, and his aides had entered into an argument with another prisoner, Vinay Pandey, Thursday. Both are lodged in the same barrack.

Kaleem and his aides allegedly attacked Vinay Pandey with a steel plate, after which Vinay suffered minor injuries.

On Friday, the jail administration shifted Kaleem and his aides to different barracks.

Azamgarh District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi said a district administration team conducted a search inside the jail. As they were returning, prisoners came out of their barracks and started raising slogans. “Cellphones were seized during search,” said the District Magistrate.