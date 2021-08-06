Principal booked in Unnao Girl dies after being humiliated over non-payment of school fees: Family

It was alleged that the principal humiliated her on Thursday morning and asked her to leave the school.

A case was filed in Unnao district after a 14-year-old girl died on Thursday under mysterious circumstances after being allegedly humiliated by the school principal over non-payment of fees. A senior police officer said they suspect it could be a case of suicide due to poisoning but are awaiting the post-mortem report for confirmation.

The girl’s father, who works at a factory, alleged that his daughter died after the school principal refused to let her pick her assignment, which was to be the medium for the assessment of students. The family of the girl, who was a single child, was struggling to make ends meet and had not paid her school fees as her father was out of work in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was alleged that the principal humiliated her on Thursday morning and asked her to leave the school. Police said the principal, who has been booked for abetment, claimed that the student was given her assignment.

The complaint lodged by the child’s father reads, “The application is that I am a poor labourer from Unnao district. My daughter was a student of class X. As I was not in a sound financial condition, I could not pay the fees for three months (during the Covid pandemic) for class IX. I had met the principal and asked for some time to pay the pending fees. My daughter went to school today with a letter seeking a fee waiver, but she was asked to leave… Principal sir refused to give us time and said that she can’t appear for the quarterly examination. She was humiliated and asked to leave the school. She collapsed when she reached home due to mental pressure and excessive humiliation and died.”

He added that the reason for her death was “excessive mental pressure and humiliation”.

Speaking to reporters, a neighbour said the girl came home crying. “In these Covid times, private jobs are in a bad shape. They did not have money, so could not pay,” he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Unnao SP Anand Kulkarni said the police will conduct an “open minded and thorough probe into the case”. “The complaint was received around noon on Thursday. We registered the case on her father’s complaint. We will probe if she was singled out or not. We will question students and staff members and try to find out if she was singled out,” Kulkarni said.

“The family had even paid Rs 2,000 recently to the school. The school claims she was given her assignment and nothing happened,” the SP added.

He informed that her last rites were performed after the post-mortem examination, on Thursday evening.