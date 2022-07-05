Prime accused in June 3 Kanpur violence held

The prime accused of the June 3, Kanpur violence, which broke out during a protest against BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial statement against Prophet Mohammed, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday.

Haji Wasi, accused of funding the violence, was nabbed near Amausi airport in Lucknow while he was trying to flee, said a senior police official.

Wasi’s eldest son, Abdur Rahman, was also sent to jail on Monday in this connection.With these, the total number of arrests made in the case has reached sixty one. Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said Wasi’s location was found in and around Lucknow.Following Wasi’s location, he was arrested near Amausi airport, he added.

“The accused has been taken to Kanpur and is being questioned. He will be produced before court and further action will be taken in accordance with the court’s directives,” the officer noted.

He added that Wasi is a history-sheeter and four criminal cases were registered against him. The Special Investigation Team had earlier obtained a non-bailable warrant (NBW) from the Metropolitan Magistrate-VI court against him and as many as eighteen other accused in the case. The Kanpur administration had also demolished one of the buildings belonging to Wasi after the violence.

Violent clashes followed by stone-pelting took place on June 3 in Kanpur after a local Muslim organisation, Maulana Mohammad Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association, called for shutting down shops across the city over Nupur Sharma’s controversial comments.