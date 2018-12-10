Priest found dead in Mathura, probe underway: Police

THREE weeks after 50-year-old temple priest Mahant Haridas was found dead, body of another priest, identified as Mahant Kamal Das, 75, was found in his house in Mathura on Saturday, police said. While Haridas was allegedly strangulated to death, Kamal’s body bore stab wounds, police added.

“A local resident had gone to the temple in the morning. When he couldn’t find Kamal Das, he went to his room, located next to the temple, and found his body lying in a pool of blood. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized the body,” station officer of Kosi Kalan police station, Amit Kumar said on Saturday morning. The police are trying to find out if the two deaths have any connections, he added.

An FIR was lodged after Prem Chand, the deceased’s cousin, filed a complaint against unidentified persons at the Kosi Kalan police station, Kumar said.

Kamal Das was working in the temple as a priest for the past two decades. “His body bore injury marks caused by a sharp-edged weapon,” the station officer said.

On November 12, the body of Haridas was found by a local inside a temple at Chaundras village. Local residents had staged a protest over the murder and the situation was brought under control after the police assured them to arrest the accused.

“Investigation in both the cases is on. No one has been arrested so far. The two temples are located at a distance of around 20 km,” said Circle Officer of Chaata, Jagdish Kaliraman.