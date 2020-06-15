Previous govts neglected farmers: Adityanath

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, the CM said, “The state government is committed to providing social and financial security and for this, skill mapping is being carried out… The process of making ration cards has also been sped up.” Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, the CM said, “The state government is committed to providing social and financial security and for this, skill mapping is being carried out… The process of making ration cards has also been sped up.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said farmers, who were “neglected” by his predecessors, are satisfied under his government.

Addressing a webinar organised on the occasion of the 31st Foundation Day of Uttar Pradesh Council of Agricultural Research, the chief mininster said, “When our government came to power in Uttar Pradesh three years ago, farmers were forced to commit suicide due to neglect and disregard, but now the situation is not like this. They are quite satisfied now.” He stressed that the state government is making efforts to bring comprehensive changes in the lives of farmers with help of modern technology.

The CM said the Council of Agricultural Research was formed as a think tank in the agricultural sector of Uttar Pradesh, with the aim of promoting research along with education.

Highligting the importance of coordination, Adityanath said, “We can prevent loss of life and property due to heavy rain and lightning by using technology in a better way. We can keep farmers alert through weather forecast. Today, we should connect all the officials associated with agriculture science centers, agriculture universities and the Department of Agriculture at district level with modern technology.”

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the state government was detrimned for the welfare of migrants.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, he said, “The state government is committed to providing social and financial security and for this, skill mapping is being carried out… The process of making ration cards has also been sped up. And very soon, everyone will have ration cards and returnees with ration cards from other states will be brought under the portability scheme.”

Take strict action against those accused of SC/ST crimes

Adityanath directed police to take strict action against those involved in crimes against the SC/ST community.

This comes after 12 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in a clash following the molestation of Dalit girls.

They have been booked under the National Security Act. It was followed by a clash between a group of Muslims and Dalits in Sikandarpur Aima village in Azamgarh.

