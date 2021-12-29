Previous govts lost time, double-engine govt in UP working at double speed: PM

TARGETING OPPOSITION parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that those who ran governments in the past in Uttar Pradesh lost valuable time and opportunities of the 21st century when the state should have progressed faster. Its development was never a priority for them, he said.

“The double engine government of Uttar Pradesh today is trying to make up for that loss of time. We are working at double speed,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a public meeting after inaugurating Kanpur Metro Rail Project.

He also took a Metro ride from IIT station to Geeta Nagar and inaugurated the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project, which extends from Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur.

In his address, the Prime Minister said Uttar Pradesh’s image has undergone a massive change. The state that was once infamous for gangs and illegal arms is today building defence corridor for the nation’s security, he said. “That is why the people of Uttar Pradesh are saying farq saaf hai (the difference is clear between BJP and others),” he said.

Continuing to attack the Opposition, the Prime Minister said that previous governments were run with a mindset that they had won a lottery to loot the state for five years. The previous governments nurtured criminals and mafia, which resulted in closure of industries in the state. “Now, the Yogi (Adityanath) government has restored rule of law and hence investment is increasing and criminals are going to jails… Double engine government is promoting industry culture in Uttar Pradesh,” Modi said.

He said that political parties that indulged in corruption and showed hospitality to “bahubalis” cannot develop Uttar Pradesh and that is why they see problems with every move aimed at empowering society. “So they oppose measures aimed at women empowerment, such as strict law against triple talaq and bringing age of marriage for women on a par with men. They only oppose,” he said.

Referring to the seizure of cash and gold from a Kanpur trader, Modi attacked Samajwadi Party. “Boxes filled with notes that have stumbled out, I was thinking they will say that this was also done by us,” he said.

The PM said the first phase of the 9-km stretch of the Kanpur Metro will give the people relief from traffic congestion.