Previous govts encouraged cow slaughter: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused previous non-BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh of promoting illegal cow slaughter and cow smuggling in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Badaun, a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath said: “Pehle go-taskari hoti thi, avaidh buchalkhane chalte the. Aaj go-taskari nahi aaj to go-seva ka karya karke bharat ki dharti se Uttar Pradesh ki dharti se go-hatya ke kalank ko sadaiv ke liye samapt karne ka karya bhi kiya jar aha hai. (Earlier, cow smuggling used to take place and there were illegal slaughterhouses. Cow smuggling has now been stopped. The stigma of cow killing has been obliterated forever with cow welfare).”

“Try to remember what was the first thing done by the Samajwadi Party when it came to power in 2012. First, riots took place in Kosikalan, then in Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar, Lucknow and Kanpur. There was no district where riots did not take place… After coming to power, the SP did nothing for the poor, women, youth, and farmers but withdrew cases against the terrorists who had attacked Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.”

“The previous SP government used to withdraw cases against terrorists and rioters and invite them to the CM’s residence…But our government sent terrorists to their ‘Lok’ (world). There is no leniency with terrorists nor any compromise with rioters,” he added. In Shahjahanpur, where he launched development projects, he took a swipe at Samajwadi Party for its Saifai event. “Dance and music programmes were organised in Saifai. Deeptosav programme is held in Ayodhya…. and every Indian feels proud,” Adityanath said.

-PTI INPUTS