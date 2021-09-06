Previous govts discouraged people from connecting with Indianness: Yogi Adityanath

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown a way to present things associated with the Sanatan Dharma on the international stage with a clear vision, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the previous governments of “discouraging people from connecting with their Bharatiyata (Indianness).

Addressing the BJP’s “Prabuddh Sammelan”( intellectuals’ meet) in Varanasi, Adityanath said: “After Independence, there was an attempt to start a trend in the country under which anything Indian, or anyone connected to Indianness was discouraged. Along with that, those who created hurdles in Indianism, or in its progress, were encouraged. Several governments came after Independence, and I never saw any head of the state coming to Baba Vishwanath in Varanasi and organising a grand event here… They never visited Ayodhya or Mathura. People used to hesitate in going to places that are the centres of our Indian faith because they used to think that it will dent their image. But now there is a competition,” he said.

Alleging that previous governments “opposed the work on Somnath temple”, the CM said the current leadership is actively involved in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and feel proud by connecting itself to the Sanatan Dharam.

“A grand project has been launched to bring back the glory of Kashi Vishwanath temple by developing a corridor there. Along with it, Maa Vindhyavasini Corridor is also being developed,” Adityanath said.

Claiming that Uttar Pradesh has the “best law and order” in the country, the chief minister said that the state has jumped to the second position in ease of doing business from 14th when he took over the reins of the state nearly five years ago.

“Before 2017, UP had an image that it does not have a good environment, where riots and corruption are rampant, and the entire system hijacked by mafias… Because of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our government following that vision, now no one can raise a question on Uttar Pradesh and its citizens.”

He also claimed that the state has improved its health system and made itself “self-reliant” during the coronavirus pandemic period. During the event, Adityanath also felicitated teachers. Ahead of the Assembly polls in the state, BJP is planning to hold such Prabuddh Sammelans in every division of the state.