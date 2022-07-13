Previous govts conspired to abolish PAC: CM

Without naming anyone, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday alleged that “previous governments” in the state conspired to abolish Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) by doing away with 54 companies, adding it was done to make a hole in the state’s security.

Addressing the passing-out parade of the PAC recruits in Lucknow, the CM said: “Ek shararat ke tahat Uttar Pradesh PAC bal ko samapat karn ki jo sajish ho rahi thi jiske tahat 54 companies samapt kar di gain thin. Aaj jab main PAC recruit ki arkashiyon ki shandar pared ko dekhe raha tha to mujhe swayam iss cheej ka ehsaas uss samay ho raha tha ki vastav me Uttar Pradesh ki suraksha par sendh lagane ki wo kitni badi sajish thi (As mischief, a conspiracy was hatched to abolish PAC, and 54 companies were terminated. Today, when I was watching the splendid parade of the recruits, I was realising how a big conspiracy was hatched to breach the security of the state).”

“That conspiracy of terminating these companies ( of PAC) was a despicable effort to stop talented youths from joining the state police force and prevent them from serving the state and the nation,” the CM added.

The CM said that when he came to power in 2017, he found a “huge pendency” in recruitment in police and PAC. “In the last five years, more than 1.62 lakh people have been recruited and trained in UP Police and PAC without any discrimination,” he said, adding that the capacity of the training centres has also been enhanced and steps have been taken to modernise the police force.

Adityanath said that his administration has facilitated “infinite possibilities of job creation” in the state, and the “feeling of security” among people is quite clear in his rule. “A sense of confidence has got instilled in every citizen that if he will regard the law, the law will protect him,” he added.

“When the skilled and trained police force work with high morale, it plays a vital role in improving the image of the state. The same thing has happened with Uttar Pradesh. In past years, UP’s image in the country and abroad has changed due to better law and order,” the CM said, adding that five years ago, the youth of the state were forced to hide their identity. “But today, the state’s youth can say with great pride that he is a resident of UP — the heartland of India,” Adityanath added.

During the passing-out parade at Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow, the CM said the training of 15,487 PAC constables, recruited in 2018, was started in January 2022. After six months of successful training, the passing-out parade was organised at 87 centres across the state.