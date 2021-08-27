President’s Four-day visit Ram Nath Kovind lauds UP for ‘strengthening education’

Applauding the UP government for the strides made on the education front, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday also praised the efforts made to develop India into a start-up hub, saying that Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar would have been very happy today to see how thousands of young entrepreneurs in the country are excited about self-employment and giving jobs to others.

Speaking at the ninth convocation ceremony of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow on the first day of his four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, Kovind said the idea behind the National Education Policy was to make India an education superpower.

He also praised the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government to strengthen the education system.

Paying glowing tributes to Babasaheb, the President said that in addition to being the father of the Constitution of the world’s biggest democracy, Ambedkar played an important role in boosting the country’s banking, irrigation and electricity systems, as well as the labour management and revenue sharing and education systems.

“He was not just an educationist, economist, politician, jurist, journalist, sociologist and a social reformer, but also made a priceless contribution to the fields of culture, religion and spirituality,” Kovind said.

“Around a year ago, a campaign was started to establish India as an education superpower through the National Education Policy, which will be helpful in strengthening the youth, keeping in mind their needs and aspirations. Deriving inspiration from our cultural and moral values, we can realize our aim of excellence in modern science and technology only when all students and teachers work with full honesty,” he said.

“During my ongoing visit to Uttar Pradesh, I have come to know more about special attempts made by the state government in the field of education. Under the National Education Policy, several steps are being taken by the state government to strengthen the education system. These attempts should be applauded and I congratulate Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his officers,”

he said.

He added that women make the country proud whenever they get an opportunity to do so and the same was in evidence at the recent Tokyo Olympic Games.