President’s bodyguard shot during Diwali row with neighbours in UP

A 26-year-old Army jawan, serving as a bodyguard posted at Rashtrapati Bhawan, was shot in the head during a dispute over bursting firecrackers in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat on Diwali night, police said.

Saurabh Tomar had come home to celebrate Diwali with his family, who live in Gopalpur Khadana.

Police said they received information about the firing around 10 pm. During the preliminary inquiry, police learnt that Saurabh was bursting firecrackers on the road along with his family when two neighbours, brothers Dheeraj and Monu, objected to it and got into an argument with Saurabh’s brother, Vineet.

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The disagreement soon escalated into violence when Dheeraj allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and opened fire. The bullet first struck a wall before hitting Saurabh in the head.