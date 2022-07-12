Presidential Polls: SBSP gives SP 24-hr deadline, praises BSP

Claiming that his party is still in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday gave SP chief Akhilesh Yadav a 24-hour deadline for his MLAs’ support in the Presidential polls, saying Yadav must express the need of SBSP MLAs’ votes.

Rajbhar also praised Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and refused to rule out any possibility of an alliance with the party in the future.

Rajbhar, who has called a meeting of the party MLAs in Ballia on Tuesday to take a decision on presidential elections, told The Indian Express: “SBSP is with SP, and we will vote with SP…ab wo kahen tab naa! (if Akhilesh asks for it).”

Rajbhar, who did not attend a meeting with Opposition’s Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha that was hosted by Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, said the differences with the SP began after he was “not invited” to the meeting. “The problem lies there only. We are waiting for Akhilesh to clear if he needs our votes or not. We will wait till Tuesday evening,” he said.

The SBSP has six MLAs in the Assembly.

He said there has been no communication between him and Akhilesh for the past several days. “I have sent a message to SP leader Udaiveer Singh to clear his (Akhilesh) view by July 12. If he does not respond by tomorrow, the SBSP will be free to decide its vote in the presidential election,” Rajbhar said.

“All is well from our side… Akhilesh has to tell whether he needs us or not,” he said on his party’s alliance with the SP.

Notably, Rajbhar had attended a dinner thrown by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in honour of NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu when she was in Lucknow. “However, I told her (Murmu) that SBSP will take the decision on Presidential polls after consultation with MLAs,” he said.

Stating that BSP was not a weak party as it has a substantial number of votes in every assembly constituency, Rajbhar claimed that neither Akhilesh and nor BSP chief Mayawati can achieve anything in politics without the support of Rajbhars.

When asked that whether his praise for BSP indicates any possibility of an alliance with BSP, Rajbhar said, “Why not? If BJP can join hands with Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) and two arch-rivals SP and BSP could come together (in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections)… BSP has never harmed SBSP. There are always possibilities in politics.”