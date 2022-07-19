Presidential Polls: As Shivpal, Akhilesh spar over Sinha, Rajbhar rubs in: ‘poll now one-sided’

As voting for the Presidential elections took place in the UP Assembly on Monday, the dent in the state’s Opposition camp became evident with legislators of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Samajwadi Party MLA Shivpal Yadav voting for NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu along with lawmakers of Jansatta Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party.

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, who had earlier announced his party’s support to Murmu, reached the polling station, set up at Tilak hall of Vidhan Sabha, with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Speaking to mediapersons after casting vote, Rajbhar said the presidential poll has become “one-sided”, and which was why the Opposition was not united.

“Chunao ek tarfa ho gaya hai (the election has become one-sided),” he said, adding that he was still in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. “…par udhar (SP) se support manga nahin gaya. Jidhar se manga gaya, udhar diya (But they [SP] didn’t seek our support. We voted where our support was sought,” Rajbhar said indicating that his party MLAs voted for the NDA candidate, instead of the Opposition’s joint candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The SBSP has six MLAs in the UP Assembly, but only five voted on Monday. Rajbhar said his sixth MLA could not vote since he is facing a non-bailable warrant.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, who won the Assembly election on an SP ticket, also backed the NDA nominee and hit out at the nephew Akhilesh Yadav for backing Sinha, saying the Opposition nominee had once called his father Mulayam Singh Yadav an agent of Pakistan’s spy agency ISI. “Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) jab Defence Minister they, aur jo pratyashi hain, Yashwant Sinha ji to unhone Netaji pe aarop lagaya tha ki wo ISI ke agent hain (When Mulayam Singh Yadav was Defence minister, Yashwant Sinha had accused him of being an ISI agent)… A pakka (staunch) Samajwadi and a diehard follower of Netaji will never tolerate anyone terming him an ISI agent and will never vote for that person,” Shivpal said, adding that he has already made it clear who he was going to support in the Presidential polls.

While the voting is done through a secret ballot, the presence of another SP MLA, Shahjeel Islam from Bareilly, along with Shivpal, led to the talks that more than one SP MLA have cross-voted.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who also voted in the Presidential poll, accused uncle Shivpal of working on the BJP’s “directions” to target Sinha. “There was an ‘ishara’ (direction) from Delhi (by the BJP) after which a deputy chief minister tweeted an old newspaper article highlighting Sinha’s ‘ISI agent’ comment on Mulayam and then it was circulated (by Shivpal Yadav)”.

Deputy CM Pathak had tweeted an old newspaper clipping in which Sinha had made allegations that Mulayam Singh Yadav was an ISI agent.

Hitting back at his uncle, the SP chief reminded him about the language used by the saffron party for “Netaji” (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and the SP.

“Chacha (Shivpal Yadav) should remember the language of the BJP during the recent UP polls. The language of the BJP has always been bad towards Netaji and the Samajwadi leaders,” Akhilesh said.

“No one can mislead or tell a lie better than BJP. We are going to vote in favour of Yashwant Sinha to save democracy. It is not for the first time that they are using such language against Netaji, they do it with everyone who fights for secularism, socialism,” Akhilesh added.

Quoting socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, he said: “Lohia ji ne kaha tha ki agar sidhanton ke liye akela bhi khara honga to khara rahunga…Yeh bahut sare log Lohia ke andolan ko nahi samajhte (Lohia had said that if I am standing alone for the principles then I would stand alone. Many of these people do not understand the movement of Lohia),” said Akhilesh.

Akhilesh and Shivpal, who came together ahead of the Assembly polls earlier this year, turned hostile to each other again after the SP’s debacle in the polls.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Pathak claimed that a large number of Samajwadi Party MLAs did not want to vote for the Opposition’s presidential candidate. “Some days ago, an old newspaper clipping in which Sinha had made allegations that Mulayam Singh Yadav was an ISI agent went viral on social media.

“I also tweeted it. The SP MLAs were upset with this and they were of the view that they will not vote for the person who defamed their leader,” Pathak told PTI after casting his vote for the presidential election.

On asked how many of the 111 SP members voted for the NDA candidate, Pathak said, “It will not be fair to tell the numbers but one thing is sure that a large number of their MLAs did not want to vote for Sinha and favour Murmu.”

Pathak, who came to vote with Rajbhar, when asked whether the BSP, SBSP and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), which supported Murmu can come together for 2024 polls, said, “We welcome those who unite with us to make the country powerful… Wait for the time, it will be told when the time comes.”

Raja Bhaiya of Jansatta Dal, which has two MLAs in the Assembly, said that Murmu would get more votes than expected “as many people have listened to their inner voice.”

Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 members. However, 396 votes were polled at Uttar Pradesh Assembly, sources said. While one member, Neel Ratan Singh, cast his vote in Kerala, four MLAs – Mukesh Chaudhary, Pradeep Kumar Singh, Braj Bhushan Rajpoot and Ziaurrehman – voted in Parliament in Delhi. Two MLAs – SBSP’s Abbas Ansari and SP’s Naheed Hassan – couldn’t vote as they are lodged in jail.

