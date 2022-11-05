scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

President of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust hospitalised

He is currently kept under close supervision of critical care specialists and a urology team, Medanta Hospital's medical director said.

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (Centre).( File)

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has been admitted to Medanta Hospital here following a urinary infection and general weakness.

“He was brought from Ayodhya and admitted to the hospital on Friday. On Saturday his condition was stable and satisfactory,” a medical bulletin quoting the medical director of the hospital Rakesh Kapoor said.

He is currently kept under close supervision of critical care specialists and a urology team, he added.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 10:19:50 pm
