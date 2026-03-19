‘Bowing to Ram akin to paying homage to Bharat Mata’: In Ayodhya, President Droupadi Murmu invokes ‘Ram Rajya’ ideals

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the ideals of Ram Rajya—marked by equality, dignity and social harmony—should guide India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation, as she addressed a gathering at the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya.

Speaking on the occasion of the installation of the Shri Ram Yantra at the second-floor sanctum of the temple, Murmu described her visit as a “deeply spiritual experience” and called the temple a “sacred symbol of India’s cultural and civilisational resurgence”.

Murmu highlighted that the depiction of Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after victory over Ravana finds a place in the original, hand-written Constitution of India, calling it an example of the country’s effort to connect constitutional values with cultural traditions.

“After achieving victory in the Ram-Ravan war, an exquisite artistic illustration of Lord Shri Ram’s return to Ayodhya along with Mata Sita and Lakshman is depicted in the original handwritten copy of our Constitution. This illustration appears at the beginning of Part III, which deals with Fundamental Rights. I am pleased to note that awareness and information about this artwork are being widely disseminated, and that people are being connected with constitutional ideals as well as sacred cultural symbols,” Murmu said in her address at the Ram Temple after participating in the Ram Yantra installation rituals.

The President also drew a parallel between spiritual devotion and patriotism, saying that bowing before Lord Ram is akin to serving the nation. “To truly bow before Lord Shri Ram is the same as paying homage to Bharat Mata. The heart from which the feeling of ‘Namami Ramam Raghuvansh-Natham’ emanates is the same heart from which our national song ‘Vande Mataram’ is sung,” she added.

Referring to her visit to Ayodhya as the “greatest privilege”, Murmu said, “Lord Shri Ram himself had described his birthplace as greater even than heaven.”

Marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada and the onset of Navratri, she extended greetings to Indians across the world and said the upcoming Ram Navami would be a moment of collective celebration.

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Referring to milestones such as the bhoomi pujan, pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla, and the opening of the temple complex, Murmu termed them the “golden chapters” in India’s history. She recalled writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the consecration ceremony, describing it as the beginning of a new era of national resurgence.

India 2047 vision aligns with Ram Rajya principles

Emphasising inclusivity, the President said the vision of a developed India by 2047 aligns with the principles of Ram Rajya, where, as Tulsidas wrote, “no one is poor, sad or deprived.” She noted that over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in recent years and stressed the importance of sustaining such gains.

Drawing from episodes in the Ramayana—such as Lord Ram’s interactions with Shabari, Nishad Raj and others—Murmu said these narratives reflect a deeply inclusive and compassionate social philosophy. She added that contemporary policy efforts towards social justice, environmental protection and animal welfare resonate with these values.

Quoting “Ramo Vigrahavan Dharma”, she said Lord Ram embodies righteousness, and urged citizens to align both personal and public life with ethical principles.

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The President also visited the Sapt Mandir within the complex, offering prayers at shrines dedicated to figures such as Shabari, Nishad Raj, Ahilya, and sages including Vashishtha, Valmiki, Vishwamitra and Agastya.

Calling Ayodhya a major centre of religious tourism, Murmu said the temple has already drawn millions of devotees from India and abroad. She praised the artisans and workers involved in the construction, likening their craftsmanship to divine inspiration.

In her concluding remarks, she called for unity through devotion, invoking the idea of “ghar-ghar mein Ram (Ram in every house)” and linking devotion to nation-building. “To truly bow before Lord Ram is to serve the nation,” she said, adding that India’s spiritual and national aspirations are intertwined.

Murmu also noted that the Shri Ram Yantra, installed at the temple, was provided by the Kanchi Kamakoti Peeth, symbolising the enduring spiritual traditions within Sanatan Dharma.

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She ended her address with a call to resolve that Ayodhya—referred to as Saket—will inspire India’s rise on the global stage, expressing hope that the country’s aspirations would be fulfilled with Lord Ram’s blessings.