Preparations Next Mahakumbh to showcase ‘New UP’: CM Yogi Adityanath

In his first meeting to review the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagaraj, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure that the event is not just “bhavya (grand)” and “divya (magnificent)”, but should also represent “New Uttar Pradesh” of “New India”.

Adityanath told officials to ensure that the Mahakumbh showcases the “administrative capacity, rich culture and tourism possibilities” of Uttar Pradesh, and the state should be able to “outperform itself”.

“In the next two years, teamwork and project management should be done through effective implementation and execution of projects… Set deadlines and timelines for issuing of tenders,” the chief minister told officials, sources said.

He also warned officials of strict action in case of laxity and directed that a committee should be formed under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner, ensuring monitoring of projects and preparations on weekly basis.

According to a government spokesperson, in 2019, Kumbh was given a new logo, and over 24 crore people took a dip in the Sangam – the confluence of three rivers.

The state also made three Guinness World Records – in cleanliness, transport and community participation.

On Thursday, Adityanath directed officials to focus on cleanliness and sanitisation during the event by increasing the number of toilets and making special arrangements for cleaning staff to stay.

The CM also directed officials to increase the number of ghats and the length of ghats, and to keep Ganga uninterrupted and clean. “An action plan should be made to complete the projects in time to maintain Nirmal Ganga in all the districts, right from Bijnor to Prayagraj,” he said according to officials.

The chief minister also asked the police department to prepare an action plan for security, fire prevention, disaster management etc.

“This time, devotees do not have to walk more than 2 km on non-peak days and 5 km on peak days during Mahakumbh Mela. No kind of traffic should be blocked, especially on the days of the main bath,” the CM reportedly told officials.

Other directions given by the CM included monitoring of Integrated Command and Control Center, using artificial intelligence, data analytics for transport planning and crowd management, and proper arrangement of water drainage in case of rain among others.

The CM also asked all additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries to hold a meeting with officers of their respective departments every month.

He also asked officials to pay special attention to the convenience of “Kalpavasis” during the upcoming Magh Mela, and asked them to ensure that there is no shortage of facilities. He said that all the districts should be directed to ensure uninterrupted and pure water arrangements in Ganga during the Magh Mela.

The chief minister said that Prayagraj is a city of religion, education, and justice, and spoke about its rechristening from Allahabad to its current name.

The CM said that keeping in mind the public sentiments in October 2018, before the Kumbh, “we had the honour of bestowing this district its old name ‘Prayagraj’. Due to this, the Vedic and mythological identity of Prayagraj was re-established.” Every poor person in Prayagraj is getting a house. and they have free electricity connections and cooking gas, the statement quoted Adityanath as saying.

Recalling the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the chief minister said that at one time the government had to take 15,000 youths from Prayagraj to their homes, which in part was tackled with the launch of the ‘Abhyudaya’ scheme for youths preparing for competitive exams.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Panch Pran’, the CM also called for contribution in the fulfilment of these resolutions. —With PTI INPUTS