Pregnant woman’s body exhumed as kin allege murder

The body of a pregnant woman was exhumed on Saturday after her father alleged that her husband and in-laws had killed her over dowry, police said.

As per police, the deceased Meena Jaiswal was six months pregnant and was married to Surendra who is a labourer.

Rehra Bazaar police station SHO Om Prakash Chauhan said Meena’s father had a lodged an FIR against Surendra and his sister and mother while alleging that they had killed his daughter on intervening night of July 12 and 13 and later buried her body. On Saturday, her body was exhumed on the direction of the District Magistrate and sent for autopsy.

“After the autopsy, the body was buried again. An investigation is on,” said the SHO.