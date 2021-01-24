Pre-Budget meeting: Yogi Adityanath reviews projects & schemes, directs officials to wind up pending work

With the Uttar Pradesh Budget for 2021-’22 expected next month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday chaired a pre-Budget meeting with ministers and department officers. He discussed approvals and expenditures, and directed officials to speed up and complete pending projects.

At the meeting, Adityanath asked officials to ensure that different state administration departments send a certificate of 100 per cent expenditure of funds received from the Centre as part of last year’s Budget before applications can be made for more funds.

The chief minister directed officials to complete electricity-related work under the Saubhagya power scheme and the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Yojna quickly amid continuous assessment.

Adityanath said customers’ comfort was the government’s top priority, and directed the concerned authorities to solve complaints about overbilling and smart metres. He said there should be no fraud in meter reading, for which the government has set up a portal. In addition, the chief minister directed officials to construct an integrated system for the payment of pending electricity bills in government departments.

In a statement released by the state information department, Adityanath asked his administration to expedite the construction of community toilets.

Given the tense situation at the India-Nepal border, he said all projects related to roads in the area should be completed soon with the help of experts.

The chief minister directed that the Saryu canal project and the Madhya Ganga project be completed on a priority basis. Pointing out that providing clean drinking water to everyone was his government’s priority, Adityanath asked for a continuous assessment of the “Jal Jeevan Mission” in the Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, and told officials to complete works going on under the Namami Gange project.

The chief minister said that “housing for all” was a commitment made by his government, and beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojna should be identified and provided houses. A proposal to build more houses will be made to the Centre as per requirement, he added. Adityanath called for the renovation of old buildings of government and semi-government schools and colleges, and asked officials to enlist the help of alumni associations of such colleges.

The CM asked officials to appoint ad-hoc teachers at Sanskrit schools until permanent teachers are appointed, and increase the campaign to connect more students in the state with basic education. He also called for the speeding up of the Smart City scheme.