Prayagraj: Youth dies in explosion

A 21-year-old youth died and his cousin was injured when a bag, which they were carrying and allegedly contained explosive material, fell on the ground and exploded in Prayagraj on Sunday. Police said that the cousins were residents of Ramgarh village and were travelling on a bicycle.

The body of the deceased, Arjun Kol, has been sent for an autopsy and a report is awaited, police said. Sanjay suffered minor injuries and doctors stated that his condition stable, they added. Police also said that the two were daily wage labourers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar said, “Sanjay denied that any connection between the incident and the UP elections.”