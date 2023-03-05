scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

Prayagraj witness murder: Two minor sons of Atiq admitted to children’s home, police tell court

“The Dhoomanganj police, through its station house officer, informed the court that the two minors have been admitted to a child protection home,” said Shaista’s lawyer Vijay Mishra.

The police filed a report in response to a petition filed by Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen in a Prayagraj court alleging that the police “illegally” took away her two minor sons on February 24 and that since then, she had no information on their whereabouts. (Reprsentational/File)
Listen to this article
Prayagraj witness murder: Two minor sons of Atiq admitted to children’s home, police tell court
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

THE DHOOMANGANJ police in Prayagraj on Saturday informed a local court that two of jailed former MP Atiq Ahmed’s sons – both minors – were reported to have been found at Chakia Kasari Masari area and were admitted to a child protection home on March 2.

The police filed a report in response to a petition filed by Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen in a Prayagraj court alleging that the police “illegally” took away her two minor sons on February 24 and that since then, she had no information on their whereabouts.

“The Dhoomanganj police, through its station house officer, informed the court that the two minors have been admitted to a child protection home,” said Shaista’s lawyer Vijay Mishra.

Atiq and Shaista are named in the murder case of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of then Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and his two gunners that took place in broad daylight in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj district recently. Atiq’s younger brother, Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, and two others are also named in the FIR.

On Monday, the police said they shot dead one of the accused who was “involved in helping the assailants to flee” and arrested another for murder conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the Prayagraj police are conducting raids to trace more accused involved in the murder case of Umesh Pal and his two gunners.

Also Read
Prayagraj demolition Manish Saha murder
Latest Prayagraj demolition: Residence of gun shop owner
Uttar Pradesh : House of another ‘Atiq aide’ & village pradhan demolished
'Shivling' of ancient Mahadev temple damaged in UP's Muzaffarnagar, one a...
‘Mistaken for thief’, mentally unstable man lynched in Meerut

Umesh Pal was an eyewitness in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 06:57 IST
Next Story

Sunday Long Reads: Why are there so few women surgeons in India, three French women writers you must read, and more

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close