Prayagraj witness murder: Two minor sons of Atiq admitted to children’s home, police tell court

THE DHOOMANGANJ police in Prayagraj on Saturday informed a local court that two of jailed former MP Atiq Ahmed’s sons – both minors – were reported to have been found at Chakia Kasari Masari area and were admitted to a child protection home on March 2.

The police filed a report in response to a petition filed by Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen in a Prayagraj court alleging that the police “illegally” took away her two minor sons on February 24 and that since then, she had no information on their whereabouts.

“The Dhoomanganj police, through its station house officer, informed the court that the two minors have been admitted to a child protection home,” said Shaista’s lawyer Vijay Mishra.

Atiq and Shaista are named in the murder case of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of then Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and his two gunners that took place in broad daylight in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj district recently. Atiq’s younger brother, Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, and two others are also named in the FIR.

On Monday, the police said they shot dead one of the accused who was “involved in helping the assailants to flee” and arrested another for murder conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the Prayagraj police are conducting raids to trace more accused involved in the murder case of Umesh Pal and his two gunners.

Umesh Pal was an eyewitness in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case.