A day after six murders took place in a day across Prayagraj district Sunday, the state government suspended SSP Atul Sharma on Monday and replaced him with SSP STF, Satyarth Anirudh.

The government initially issued transfer order of SSP Atul Sharma Monday morning and then ordered his suspension later in the day.

Of the six murders, three occurred in Dhoomanganj area, a married couple was killed in Tharwai area and a youth was killed in George Town area.